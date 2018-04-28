College expert creates how-to online

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Klaar, a certified educational planner with more than 20 years of experience, has created a new online learning program, “College Smarts,” to help families navigate the college application process.

“I’ve guided hundreds of students to college success with my personalized, one-on-one coaching, but I realized that not everyone wants or can afford that type of personalized coaching,” Klaar said. “To give all families access to my deep knowledge and years of experience, I created ‘College Smarts,’ a five-module, on-line learning program that leads users through every step of the college applications and admissions process.”

The module about “Finding the College That’s Right for You” explains how admissions counselors look at students’ GPAs. There are also modules on essays and FAFSA and financial aid. Each module includes glossaries and helpful handouts.

Visit www.cklaar.com/service-offerings-and-fees/college-admissions for details.