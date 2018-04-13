ClassVROOM Central delivers to first school

CHARLOTTE – Classroom Central drove a 40-foot-long mobile store April 11 on the campus of Huntingtowne Farms Elementary School, allowing teachers to walk away with hundreds of free supplies.

This marked the first ride of ClassVROOM Central, a project designed to bring Classroom Central’s Teacher Free Store to schools. The nonprofit hopes to provide supplies to 16 Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools in 2018-19.

About 127,000 students are eligible to receive free supplies through Classroom Central’s programs, including the Teacher Free Store. In total, 199 schools in six districts, including CMS, are eligible to shop for free supplies.

“Due to distance and late dismissal in many of these schools, teachers are often unable to make it to our Free Store,” Executive Director Karen Calder said. “That’s how we came up with the idea of bringing the supplies directly to teachers.”

Classroom Central anticipates that each “VROOM” visit will serve 200 teachers.

This project was made possible by many community supporters, including The Gambrell Foundation.

To ensure the vehicle is always fully supplied with educational materials, ClassVROOM Central will make appearances throughout the community starting this spring for “Stuff the Truck” events.

If a business or organization would like to reserve the truck, contact program coordination Tee Poole at tee@classroomcentral.org or 704-377-1740 ext. 418.