Charlotte Catholic graduate receives West Point appointment

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Catholic High School graduate Charlton Epperson was appointed to the United States Military Academy at West Point, according to Congressman Robert Pittenger.

Epperson is a member of the Honors College at the University of Alabama and was captain of the Charlotte Catholic cross country team.

“Charlton has a track record of mentoring and helping those around him succeed,” Pittenger said. “These are great skills for a U.S. Army officer, and I congratulate Charlton on achieving this goal.”

Epperson is one of 10 students to receive a U.S. Service Academy appointment for 2017-18.

Pittenger will host an event to help students learn more about admissions requirements and nominations for U.S. Service Academies.

The 16th annual U.S. Service Academy Day starts at 10 a.m. April 14 at Charlotte Catholic High School, 7702 Pineville-Matthews Road. Call 704-362-1060 for details.