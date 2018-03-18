Creek challenge emphasizes water science

CHARLOTTE – A dozen elementary schools, including Cotswold IB World and Rama Road, competed in the third annual Autobell Car Wash Creek Challenge recently at UNC Charlotte.

Teams of third-, fourth-, and fifth-graders undertook the specially developed curriculum that includes classroom and on-site creek education.

Students displayed and demonstrated model water filters and three-dimensional watersheds they built. They were tested on knowledge of topics, such as the water cycle, aquatic plants and animals.

“Autobell is very cognizant of water quality and conservation, which led us to develop the Creek Challenge, because we know it is essential to educate and engage our youth about this most important resource,” CEO Chuck Howard said.