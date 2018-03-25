CPCC win trauma simulation

CHARLOTTE – Students enrolled in Central Piedmont Community College’s respiratory therapy program received first place honors in a competition that mimics a series of real-life traumas.

Michael Makarov, Doris Schierembergg and Brent Purdy won The High Country Conference on Respiratory Care’s Gladiator Competition on Feb. 22 in Hickory.

Teams must complete a series of health scenarios, such as drawing arterial blood from a manikin’s arm to successfully placing a breathing tube in a manikin, in the least amount of time.

“It was exciting to watch our students showcase their skills in this competition that relied on speed, accuracy and teamwork,” said Jeff Ruiter, CPCC program director.

CPCC is one of 14 community colleges in the state to offer an Associate of Applied Science degree in respiratory therapy.