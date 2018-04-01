CMS launches digital tool

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has launched a new digital dashboard that will allow students, staff, families and the public to review academic progress at schools.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Performance Dashboard provides information about enrollment, school performance. It easy access to data about graduation rates, test scores, absenteeism and student incidents.

“We believe this is a critical tool in our efforts to engage families and the public in the work of educating our children,” Superintendent Clayton Wilcox said. “This dashboard allows parents and the public to see the progress at individual schools, while still protecting the privacy of individual students and teachers.”