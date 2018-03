CHARLOTTE – Ardrey Kell Marine Corps JROTC cadets conducted Junior Achievement for five weeks at Hawk Ridge Elementary for kindergarten to second grade students.

Junior Achievement allows the cadets to get experience in leadership, instruction and classroom, as well as see what teachers experience daily.

The cadets taught lessons on choices, money, decision making, jobs and citizenship in 22 classrooms, with two to three cadets instructing class for 30 minutes.