Students plan trips to study abroad in Germany

CHARLOTTE – Ashley Metz has studied German for two years at Central Piedmont Community College and is excited about studying abroad this summer to immerse herself in another country’s culture.

She was among four students at CPCC to receive a $2,200 scholarship from the German Language & Culture Foundation of Charlotte to learn in Heidelberg, Germany, in June.

“I hope this experience teaches me many life lessons that I can one day apply in the real world,” Metz said.

The gift reinforces the foundation’s work in promoting a better understanding between the people of German-speaking countries and the Charlotte region.

German companies employ more than 15,000 people across the region.

“The city of Charlotte is home to hundreds of companies from German-speaking Europe,” President Daniela Weinert said. “It’s important that we build a talent pipeline of fluent, German-speaking graduates who are prepared to enter the workforce and hit the ground running, adding value to the Queen City’s international businesses.”

Kyle Harris, of Charlotte, has previously traveled overseas to London, Paris, Florence and Rome, but this will be the first time the Charlotte native will study abroad in a foreign country.

“I’m not only looking forward to the change in culture and scenery, but also practicing my German on a daily basis so I can become more fluent,” Harris said.

While Matthews native Lisa Bivens has only been studying the language for two years, she’s hopeful about accomplishing the everyday tasks she takes for granted here.

She’d love to hop on a train and have a conversation with a passenger, for instance.

“This experience will allow me to learn the German language in an immersion setting, giving me the chance to gain a broader understanding of the German culture and its people,” Bivens said. “After English, German is one of the most widely spoken languages; therefore, learning how to speak it fluently is important.”

Metz is enrolled in CPCC’s Career and College Promise program, a dual enrollment program for high school juniors and seniors. After completing the program, she plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in international studies at a four-year school.

The South Charlotte Sports Report recognized Metz last month with the Community Hero Award for her mission work. She is a member of the varsity cheerleading team at Charlotte Christian School.

“I’m looking forward to getting to know the German language better,” Metz said. “I also can’t wait to see what school will be like in Germany.