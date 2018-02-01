Student named to national youth council

CHARLOTTE – Jalen Lowery, a junior at Hawthorne Academy of Health Sciences, has been appointed to the National League of Cities Council on Youth, Education and Families.

Jalen will serve with local elected officials and youth members from across the U.S., as well as with representatives from national organizations that serve children and youth.

He serves as vice president of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Youth Council and chairs the council’s CMPD committee. He also serves on the Making Caring Common Student Advisory Board, a project of the Harvard Graduate School of Education.