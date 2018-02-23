Eighth-grader heading to national spelling bee

WAXHAW – Eva Vega will return to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C., after winning the regional qualifier Feb. 19 at ImaginOn in Charlotte.

Eva, an eighth-grader at Marvin Ridge Middle School, won by spelling the word “stramineous,” which Merriam-Webster defines as straw-colored. She competed against 24 students from 13 counties in the Carolinas.

“It was a pleasant surprise to win,” Eva said. “I’m really proud of myself for making it this far.”

Contestants quickly went through the 300 words provided to them in a study guide, leaving them to finish the bee with words they may have not seen.

“I read a lot, and I also read language rules so that it’s not just guesswork if I get a word I don’t know,” Eva said. “I’ve seen the word stramineous before, so that helped.”

Eva won the regional bee in 2016 as a student from Carmel Christian. She advanced to the fourth round of the national spelling bee that year.

For winning the regional bee, she received a trophy, a Merriam-Webster Unabridged Online Subscription and all-expense paid trip for two to the national Spelling Bee Week (May 27 to June 1) in Washington, D.C.