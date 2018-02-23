Education briefs for Feb. 23

Food Lion associates help restock pantries

SALISBURY – Food Lion Feeds will donate more than 44,000 meals to four CIAA colleges and universities, including Johnson C. Smith University, this week.

The effort comes at a time following the holiday season when food donations are generally lower and pantry shelves are at risk of being empty. Food Lion associates will restock school pantry shelves to help them maintain their services and provide healthy meals for students.

“We want students to focus on learning and not worry about whether they have enough healthy food to eat,” said Emma Inman, director of external communications and community relations.

Levine scholarships help CPCC students

CHARLOTTE – Since Central Piedmont Community College awarded the first scholarship from its Levine Scholarship Endowment in 2003, nearly 900 students have received assistance toward their career training and educational goals.

Created by a grant from The Leon Levine Foundation, cumulative Levine Scholarships awards now total more than $2.1 million. With a current market value of more than $5 million, the Levine Scholarship Endowment represents the largest permanent source of financial assistance for students at Central Piedmont.

“Having the opportunity to go to a great college and get a solid foundation for the rest of my education without having to worry about the cost has been a tremendous help in making college happen for me,” said Ren Lane, a Levine Scholar and Providence High School graduate pursuing an associate in arts degree. ”Being part of a community of scholars has really shaped my college experience for the better, as well,”

Residents to shape early education policy

RALEIGH – Gov. Roy Cooper named a panel of experts, including a few from Charlotte to the state’s Early Childhood Advisory Council.

The council creates an early childhood action plan that aligns with other efforts to advance the state’s early childhood system, as well as recommends and advocates for policies and funding that improve access.

• Janet Singerman has served as president of Child Care Resources since 1997. She is also a leader of the NC Child Care Resource & Referral Council.

• Meka Sales is director of special initiatives at The Duke Endowment, a private family foundation. Her oversight aids the development of initiatives that help communities improve conditions so that children and families can thrive and enjoy healthier lives.

• Susan Butler-Staub is an instructor of Early Childhood Education at Central Piedmont Community College.

JROTC students don’t get lost

CHARLOTTE – The Ardrey Kell Marine Corps JROTC Orienteering Team placed first at the CMS Orienteering Meet on Feb. 10 at McDowell Park.

Orienteering is a combination of land navigation and cross country. The objective was to find 10 points in the quickest time. The team completed the orange rated course in 47 minutes and 43 seconds, with the runner up team finishing eight minutes behind. The time qualified them for national orienteering competitions next year.

Thirty-nine teams from 20 schools competed in the meet.