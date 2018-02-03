CMS delayed release for report cards

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools changed the end of the grading period for student report cards to Jan. 24, due to school closings for severe weather.

K-5 report cards will be sent home Feb. 9. Middle and high school report cards will be sent home Feb. 16.

The literacy portion of the K-2 report card has been consolidated based on teacher and parent feedback.

Due to these revisions, the grades for the first quarter do not appear on the revised version but have been filed at the school for permanent record.