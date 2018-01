CHARLOTTE – Oakhurst STEAM Academy will hold a STEAM fair, awards ceremony and magnet open house to celebrate National School Choice Week 2018.

The event, which is open to the public, starts at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at the media center, 4511 Monroe Road.

The public magnet school serves 650 people in kindergarten through fifth grade.

Visit http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/oakhurststeamacademyES/ for details.