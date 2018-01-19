Hemingway’s words call for justice, fairness

CHARLOTTE – After finishing his 13th year at Harper Middle College High School, Steven Hemingway will earn a diploma and an associate degree in computer science. But he could also make his mark in politics.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools tapped the high school senior to lead the pledge of allegiance Jan. 9 during the school board meeting. Afterward, Hemingway talked about justice and fairness. CMS has identified “justice and fairness” as the designated character trait of study during January.

Hemingway said the concept hit home for him.

“I‘ve had friends who struggled to put food on the table and others who have never had to worry about basic needs,” he said. “This created a passion to fight income inequality and promote fairness in our society.”

Attending diverse schools has helped him understand other people’s perspectives. He talked about lessons learned from one of his good friends, a native of Jordan.

“She made me feel blessed that I live in a country like the United States, where we have an established educational system and we don’t have to worry about getting killed by rocket attacks,” he said.

Hemingway said CMS’s diversity dispels prejudice and hatred, while classes, like civics, help create more educated citizens.

Hemingway mentioned civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. in his remarks.

“It is my hope that you will remember he kept his dedication to nonviolence and justice for all,” he said. “This includes fighting for justice in the classroom, at the bus stop, in the lunchroom and even in the home. A strong education helps students fight inequality and justice.”

Mary McCray, who chairs the school board, was impressed with Hemingway’s words.

McCray told him, “Steven, you just might be ready for politics.”

About Steven Hemingway

He is the son of Bill and Theresa Hemingway, who live at Cameron Wood neighborhood. Steven has a twin brother at South Mecklenburg High School and a sister at Central Piedmont Community College.