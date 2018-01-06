Governor urges action on class sizes at Cotswold Elementary

CHARLOTTE – Gov. Roy Cooper urged legislative Republicans on Jan. 5 to provide funding for smaller class sizes to phase in the unfunded mandate when they convene in Raleigh next week.

The governor’s comments followed a visit to Cotswold Elementary School, where he met with students, teachers, support staff and administrators.

“I believe smaller class size can be a good thing, but you have to pay for it,” Cooper said. “This is an artificial class size change – one that shrinks classes on paper but in reality hurts students and teachers.”

Cooper asserts the General Assembly in 2016 required smaller class sizes for kindergarten through third grade, but did not provide additional funding for teachers or classroom space.

“We should be helping schools hire highly qualified teachers instead of forcing them to resort to measures that will set our students back,” Cooper said.

