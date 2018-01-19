Education briefs for Jan. 19

Dashew, Marshall rally for more teachers, trailers

CHARLOTTE – School board members Elyse Dashew and Margaret Marshall were in Raleigh on Jan. 6 rallying legislators to provide funding to school districts to meet decreased class size requirements.

Dashew said CMS would have to hire 353 new teachers at an estimated cost of $23.3 million annually, as well as install an additional 200 trailers costing $20 million.

“It really just gives me heartburn after working so hard on the bond referendum,” Dashew said.

District promoting school assignment changes

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools is working to ensure parents understand the 2018-19 student assignment plan.

Some of its recent actions include:

• Establish transition teams at schools with the most complex changes.

• Encourage schools with changes in attendance boundary or feeder pattern to create project managers to communicate with families and welcome students.

• Hire principals for new or reopened schools.

• Engage families through CMSListens.org.

“Our goal as we work toward implementing the 2018-19 student assignment plan is to make sure we are maximizing student success but also we’re fostering community trust and support,” said Akeshia Craven-Howell, assistant superintendent for school options and design.

Superintendent addresses cold snap procedures

CHARLOTTE – Superintendent Clayton Wilcox apologized to people in the community that felt Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools wasn’t sensitive to their children during the recent cold snap.

Wilcox noted during the Jan. 9 school board meeting that the district serves more than 7,000 homeless children over the course of a year – many of those needed to be at schools.

“I think it’s sometimes lost on community members that many of our young people need to be in school because that is a place that’s safe and warm for them,” Wilcox said. “It is a place they can get love beyond what happens at home.”

He thanked custodial and maintenance staff for keeping buildings warms.

Second round of lottery starts

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools received 9,362 applications by the end of the first round of the School Choice Lottery on Dec. 18.

The second round of the school lottery kicked off Jan. 12 and will continue through Feb. 19.

“We got a lot of feedback from parents wanting to learn much soon sooner about assignments for next year,” said Akeshia Craven-Howell, assistant superintendent for school options and design. “So we accelerated our lottery timeline.”

She outlined a few strategies CMS will employ to get the word out:

• Promoting schools with space available after the first lottery.

• Increasing awareness among underrepresented communities.

• Improving response time for phone inquiries.

CMS teaches 18 percent of state’s English learners

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools serves 19,794 students classified as English Leaners in pre-kindergarten to 12th grade, according to Charlotte Nadja Trez with the English Language Learner Services.

The number not only represents an increase of 4,618 students over four years, but also represents 18 percent of English Learners across the state.

Part of the increase is a result of wider screening tools required by the state.

More than 40,400 CMS students speak 205 different languages and come from 186 different countries, Trez said. The most common languages are Spanish, Vietnamese, Arabic, French and Telugu (spoken in India).

Oakhurst STEAM Academy holds fair, open house

CHARLOTTE – Oakhurst STEAM Academy will hold a STEAM fair, awards ceremony and magnet open house to celebrate National School Choice Week 2018.

The event, which is open to the public, starts at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at the media center, 4511 Monroe Road.

The public magnet school serves 650 people in kindergarten through fifth grade. Visit http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/oakhurststea macademyES/ for details.