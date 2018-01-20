CMS announces make-up days, mid-year graduation

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will resume its normal schedule Jan. 22.

The district set three make-up days for the school closings due to weather on Jan. 17 to 19.

They will be held Jan. 22, Feb. 19 and March 29. Make-up days for Project L.I.F.T./CLC schools will be held Feb. 19, March 16 and June 11. Make-up days for an earlier school closing at Sterling Elementary are still being decided.

The fall end-of-semester exam schedule will resume Jan. 22 and end Jan. 24. All three exam days will be early release for high schools.

Mid-year graduation has been rescheduled to Feb. 8 at Bojangles’ Coliseum.

Myers Park, Providence, South Mecklenburg are among 12 schools graduating at 4 p.m. Ardrey Kell, Butler, Independence and Rocky River are among schools graduating at 7:30 p.m.