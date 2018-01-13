Building a pipeline for new teachers

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has rolled out a new teacher preparation program.

The CMS Teaching Residency is an accelerated, affordable alternative to traditional certification programs for paraprofessionals and substitutes already working in CMS classrooms, recent college graduates seeking to build a career in Charlotte and experienced professionals from other fields.

Residents will complete six weeks of summer training focused on skills they’ll need to be successful.

“This program will open up a new pipeline to bring in new teachers who are trained and ready to help our students,” Superintendent Clayton Wilcox said. “It’s also really important that we have teachers for hard-to-fill areas in our high-needs schools, and this program will address that.”

The pipeline will offer 65 seats in its first year (2018-19).

Visit www.careersatcms.com/cms-teaching-residency to apply.