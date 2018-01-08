Brightwood College introduces dental assistant program

CHARLOTTE – Brightwood College will host an open house showcasing its new dental assistant program for members of the business community and interested students.

The program equips students to work alongside dentists and patients in a general office environment.

The event takes place 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan.18 at 6070 E. Independence Blvd. It will include campus tours, program information and meet-and-greets with faculty and staff.

Guests will receive swag bags with goodies while supplies last. Attendees 18 and older can enter to win prizes, such as Amazon gift cards. Those interested in attending should RSVP to Shannon Cogen by emailing shannon.cogen@brightwood.edu or calling 704-567-3700.