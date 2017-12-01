Education briefs for Dec. 1

Charlotte Christian opens new center for worship, arts

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Christian School held a ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony Nov. 21 for the Center for Worship and Performing Arts.

The two-story, 21,000-square-foot building houses a 520-seat auditorium for chapels, full-scale theatrical productions and school assemblies.

“Our students are excited hosted about having this new facility in which they will perform, worship and learn,” Head of School Barry Giller said.

The new building includes a black-box theater for smaller productions, scene shop for set construction, extensive costume closet, dressing rooms and window-line gallery for visual arts displays.

The school has 1,085 students in junior kindergarten through 12th grade.

2 schools do well in regionals

CHARLOTTE – More than 350 students from schools across North Carolina competed in the eighth annual Twelve Regional Competitions on Nov. 18.

Twelve is the second of 21 competitions that will determine the best high school and middle school in the state. Students were tested on their knowledge of the core curriculum plus wildcard topics such as visual arts and NC Government.

Myers Park High School placed second among high school teams in the western regional. JM Robinson Middle School placed third among the middle school teams in the western regional.

Brightwood College launches dental assistant program

CHARLOTTE – Brightwood College is launching its new dental assistant program Dec. 12.

The diploma program equips students to work alongside dentists and patients in a general office environment. Graduates are able to assist dentists at the chairside, handle dental instruments and understand their functions, control infection and plan treatment in eight distinct specialty areas. Graduates are also able to identify the structures of the oral cavity and handle dental emergencies.

They learn administrative skills to succeed in the office environment such as taking medical histories and filing insurance information.

Visit www.brightwood.edu/charlotte-nc or call 704-567-3700 for details.

Ardrey Kell’s One Acts win at state theater competition

CHARLOTTE – Ardrey Kell High School’s Theatre Department competed at the State North Carolina Theatre Conference High School Play Festival on Nov. 16 and 17 at Greensboro College.

Both of the department’s One Acts advanced from regional competition.

“Sociability” by Charles Dizenzo and “When Bright Through Window Comes” by Terry Gabbard were recognized and awarded honors, including:

• Distinguished Play (Honorable Mention) – “Sociability”

• Excellence in Directing – Brian Seagroves (“Sociability” and “When Bright Through Window Comes”)

• Excellence in Fight Choreography – “When Bright Through Window Comes”

• Excellence in Scenic Design and Publicity – Sophie Feher (“Sociability”)

• Outstanding Achievement in Ensemble Acting (cast of “Sociability”)

• Outstanding Achievement in Design and Production and $85,200 scholarship to Greensboro College – Helen Ciavolella

Musicians visit south

Charlotte schools

CHARLOTTE – Several internationally acclaimed musicians have visited south Charlotte high schools as part of a music education initiative sponsored by Charlotte Concerts.

The newly formed New York Philharmonic String Quartet met with 80 orchestra students Oct. 5 at South Mecklenburg High School prior to its first concert appearance in Charlotte.

Renowned violinist Gil Shaham and pianist Akira Eguchi held an informal performance and discussion for 60 students and faculty of the music programs Oct. 20 at Charlotte Country Day School.

Continuing an 88-year mission to promote music in local schools, Charlotte Concerts donates new musical instruments, funds scholarships for instruction, and provides free student tickets to its concerts.

The nonprofit sponsors the Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools’ Honor Orchestra, Band and Chorus programs.

“A Musical Showcase,” a performance competition for CMS elementary, middle and high school choral and instrumental ensembles will be held April 23 at the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center.

Visit www.charlotteconcerts.org for details.

Culinary arts instructor to compete on world stage

CHARLOTTE – Chef Robert Marilla, a culinary arts instructor at Central Piedmont Community College, earned one of eight spots on the American Culinary Federation Culinary Team USA.

The team represents the U.S. in major international culinary competitions.

Fourteen chefs from across the country competed for a place on the eight-member team in July. Marilla and a student intern participated in two competitions, creating a fish course featuring Brunswick County Strawberry Grouper, a Frisee and Brussels Sprouts salad and a Pork Loin and Sausage Crepinette entrée.

“I am extremely excited about this opportunity and representing CPCC on the world stage,” Marilla said.

For more education stories, visit www.thechar lotteweekly.com