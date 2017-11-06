Young golfers head to national summit

CHARLOTTE – Gavin Gwaltney and Grace Kehoe, of The First Tee of Greater Charlotte, were picked to attend The First Tee Outstanding Participant & Leadership Summit on Nov. 8 to 11 in Orlando.

The summit develops and hones skills to become leaders in their chapters, schools and communities.

Gavin, a student at Charlotte Latin, most recently represented First Tee of Greater Charlotte on a national level at The 2017 PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach, California.

Grace, a student at Myers Park High, has represented the chapter regionally at the North Carolina Leadership Academy and Eagle & Ace Academy.

“Being selected for the OPLS is a tremendous honor and I look forward to using this opportunity to again represent The First Tee of Greater Charlotte on a national level,” Gavin said.

Gwaltney and Kehoe are among 28 participants selected to attend the summit based on factors that include academics, service and chapter involvement.