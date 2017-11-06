You are here: Home / Education / Young golfers head to national summit

Young golfers head to national summit

by Leave a Comment

CHARLOTTE – Gavin Gwaltney and Grace Kehoe, of The First Tee of Greater Charlotte, were picked to attend The First Tee Outstanding Participant & Leadership Summit on Nov. 8 to 11 in Orlando.

The summit develops and hones skills to become leaders in their chapters, schools and communities.

Gavin, a student at Charlotte Latin, most recently represented First Tee of Greater Charlotte on a national level at The 2017 PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach, California.

Grace, a student at Myers Park High, has represented the chapter regionally at the North Carolina Leadership Academy and Eagle & Ace Academy.

“Being selected for the OPLS is a tremendous honor and I look forward to using this opportunity to again represent The First Tee of Greater Charlotte on a national level,” Gavin said.

Gwaltney and Kehoe are among 28 participants selected to attend the summit based on factors that include academics, service and chapter involvement.

Did you like this? Share it:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *