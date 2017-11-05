Two schools placed in regional writing contest

CHARLOTTE – The North Carolina Association for Scholastic Activities presented the regionals of the state writing competition during the week of Oct. 21.

Providence placed first among high schools in the western region, while Jay M. Robinson ranked second among western middle schools.

Students created written responses to one of four prompts. Students had 90 minutes to create their best written response which were forwarded to judges for scoring.

Schools will compete in the state finals on Dec. 2 at MB Pollard Middle School of Chapel Hill.