Students inducted into Tri-M Music Honor Society

CHARLOTTE – Fifty-two Providence Day School students were recently inducted into the Tri-M Music Honor Society in ceremonies held in the McMahon Fine Arts Center.

The school inducted 31 middle school students as charter members of the new junior chapter Oct. 24 and 21 upper school students into the senior chapter Oct. 25, bringing the total to 50 members.

The Tri-M Music Honor Society recognizes middle and high school student-musicians for their academic and musical achievements and provides leadership and service opportunities.

The senior chapter plans to continue its annual “musical petting zoo” for fourth-grade students, providing them an opportunity to see, touch, play and sing with Performing Arts students in band, strings and chorus prior to choosing a musical instrument to study in fifth grade.

The senior and junior chapters plan to partner to raise awareness and appreciation for music on campus and possibly partner to assist with an elementary school’s after-school music program.

Middle school inductees were Kinsey Baldauf, Sophia Bambauer, Brady Biltz, Will Broderdorp, Olivia Burrett, Ethan Dillard, Ijeoma Eziri, Claire Grimes, Caroline Grubbs, Ian Hamilton, Charlotte Harvey, Nathan Henderson, Steven James, Drew Klepser, Matthew LePage, Cristian Makhuli, Parker McRae, Reagan Meadows, Samantha Melton, Bayne Nobili, William O’Neil, Connor Ostrowski, Spencer Ostrowski, Declan Peters, Reagan Sydney Peterson, Ayden Reddick, Christine Schumer, Jake Siesel, Aiden Silver, Leah Vasbinder and Cole Villegas.

Upper school inductees were Nandita Balaji, Hoban Carney, Austin Chang, Cody Constantine, Kaila Dawkins, Dylan Fox-Arnold, Taylor France, Grace Godwin, Sophie Henderson, Maddie Henderson, Alex Hobby, Kevin Kaspar, Ashley Kropf, Matthew Laub, Leona Lu, Vincent Luciani, Malika Rawal, Adam Roupas, Bo Schneider, Kailey Smith and Anna Grace Willard.