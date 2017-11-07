Read Charlotte recognizes literacy heroes

CHARLOTTE – Read Charlotte will highlight community members doing extraordinary things to improve literacy from birth through third grade in Charlotte-Mecklenburg through “Reading Heroes.”

Reading Heroes will be selected year round through a nomination process on the Read Charlotte website. Charlotte-Mecklenburg residents are asked to go online and complete the short form to explain how their nominee is making a difference (when it comes to literacy) in the lives of young kids across the county from birth through third grade.

Those selected receive a special Reading Hero T-shirt, recognition letter and digital badge to share on social media. Many heroes will also be featured on Read Charlotte’s website, annual report, newsletter and social media channels.

“Whether it’s their day job or something they do in their spare time, there are everyday heroes in this community, moving our kids in the right direction, and they deserve to be recognized,” said Read Charlotte Executive Director Munro Richardson.