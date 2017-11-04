CPCC inaugurates Deitemeyer as college’s fourth president

CHARLOTTE – Central Piedmont Community College inaugurated Kandi Deitemeyer as its fourth president Nov. 3 on the Central Campus.

Featuring the pageantry of an academic procession down Elizabeth Avenue, it marked the first presidential inauguration at the college in 30 years (her predecessor, Tony Zeiss, chose to not have one in 1992).

Deitemeyer took the oath of office and gave an address in which she spoke on the social and economic necessity of education.

“Education is the answer that will bring us together in our differences and bridge the economic divide – both in Charlotte and in our country,” Deitemeyer said.

“This is a community with global aspirations. We seek a larger presence on the global economic stage. We must connect these aspirations with efforts across the community to enhance the economic mobility of our citizens by preparing a globally competitive workforce,” she added. “So as we make the name of Charlotte more respected across the globe and see our prosperity multiply, we leave no one behind and lift everyone up.”

The inauguration culminated a week of activities, which included events to support Project Life, Urban Ministries and Loaves and Fishes.

CPCC broke ground Nov. 1 for a new 154,100-square-foot building on Central Campus. It’ll open for classes in January 2020.