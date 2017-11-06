CMS launches bus tracker app

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is releasing “Here Comes the Bus,” a mobile app and website allowing families to track bus locations and receive alerts to help them get to the bus stop on time.

CMS will launch the service in two phases, beginning Nov. 6, for elementary and K-8 schools, and Nov. 8 for middle and high schools.

“Here Comes the Bus” uses GPS data to locate buses as they are on their routes and allows parents to see how close the bus is to a stop. Parents can set up a radius around their home or an alternate stop location to alert them when the bus is approaching. Parents can also locate the buses of multiple students using the same account.

“’Here Comes the Bus’ is a valuable tool that can help parents and students manage their time,” said Janet Thomas, CMS executive director of transportation. “However, students should still always be present at their assigned bus stop according to their existing schedule.”

To sign up for the service, parents will need the CMS district code of 73877 and their student’s unique identification number, which can be obtained from their school. “Here Comes the Bus” is available for free to CMS families through https://herecomesthebus.com or Apple and Google Play app stores.