Charlotte Unity Program expands program with gifts

CHARLOTTE – North Carolina Outward Bound School recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of its Charlotte Unity Project with a breakfast honoring the Gambrell Foundation and John M. Belk Endowment for recent gifts.

The Unity Project will expand to five new Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools over five years thanks to these contributions.

Every summer, the Charlotte Unity Project instructs young leaders on the values of inclusion and building social capital, employing intense physical and mental challenges in North Carolina’s Pisgah National Forest, coupled with thought-provoking campsite conversations.

Former CMS Superintendent Ann Clark was the keynote speaker at the breakfast and discussed the importance of experiential learning for today’s high-schoolers.