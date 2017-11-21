Charlotte Christian opens new center for worship, performing arts

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Christian School a ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony Nov. 21 for the Center for Worship and Performing Arts.

The two-story, 21,000-square-foot building houses a 520-seat auditorium for chapels, full-scale theatrical productions and school assemblies.

“Our students are excited hosted about having this new facility in which they will perform, worship and learn,” Head of School Barry Giller said.

The new building includes a black-box theater for smaller productions, scene shop for set construction, extensive costume closet, dressing rooms and window-line gallery for visual arts displays.

Construction on the new building began December 2016.

The school has 1,085 students in junior kindergarten through 12th grade.