Charlotte Christian opens new center for worship, performing arts

The ribbon cutting ceremony for Charlotte Christian School’s new Center for Worship and Performing Arts included (from left) Jeremy Cummings (upper school spiritual life director); Terry Efird (chief financial officer); Paige Turner (grade 8); Linda Hendrick (lead donor), Rick Hendrick (lead donor); Angela Blount (theater teacher); Luke Boythe (middle school spiritual life director); Barry Giller (head of school); Garien Floyd (grade 2); Leila Webster (senior); Kristen Eshleman (donor); Paula Banks (trustee); and Terrelle Brown (senior). Photo courtesy of Charlotte Christian School

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Christian School a ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony Nov. 21 for the Center for Worship and Performing Arts.

The two-story, 21,000-square-foot building houses a 520-seat auditorium for chapels, full-scale theatrical productions and school assemblies.

“Our students are excited hosted about having this new facility in which they will perform, worship and learn,” Head of School Barry Giller said.

The new building includes a black-box theater for smaller productions, scene shop for set construction, extensive costume closet, dressing rooms and window-line gallery for visual arts displays.

Construction on the new building began December 2016.

The school has 1,085 students in junior kindergarten through 12th grade.

 

 

 

 

 

