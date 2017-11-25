Brightwood College hosts Holiday Fest

CHARLOTTE – Brightwood College will host its second annual Holiday Fest with Santa.

The free event features photos with Santa, thank you notes for military troops, a tacky sweater contest, crafts and giveaways.

Attendees can explore college programs, such as dental assistant, electrical technician, medical assistant, medical billing, coding specialist and pharmacy technician.

“We love hosting the community at our campus, from faculty and students to families and even Santa,” Campus President Tenika Glenn said.

The event takes place 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 2 at Brightwood College, 6070 E. Independence Blvd.

Call 704-567-3700 or visit https://brightwood.edu/charlotte-nc for details.