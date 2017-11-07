Blood drive nets Charlotte Latin student a scholarship

CHARLOTTE – Community Blood Center of the Carolinas awarded Matigan Simpson a $1,000 scholarship as part of its Students Saving Summer program.

Through the program, high school and college students partner with CBCC to host blood drives from June to September to help meet the needs of patients in area hospitals.

The Charlotte resident held her blood drive at Park Crossing Community Clubhouse and collected enough units to help save more than 300 lives. This is her third year putting on a top-producing blood drive.

She is the daughter of Paul Simpson and Kelly McCain. She is a senior at Charlotte Latin School.

Learn more about scholarships by emailing student@cbcc.us or visiting www.cbcc.us/scholarships.