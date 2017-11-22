Ardrey Kell’s One Acts win at state theater competition

CHARLOTTE – Ardrey Kell High School’s Theatre Department competed at the State North Carolina Theatre Conference High School Play Festival on Nov. 16 and 17 at Greensboro College.
Both of the department’s One Acts advanced from regional competition.
“Sociability” by Charles Dizenzo and “When Bright Through Window Comes” by Ardrey Kell’s Terry Gabbard were recognized and awarded honors, including:
- Distinguished Play (Honorable Mention) – “Sociability”
- Excellence in Directing – Brian Seagroves (“Sociability” and “When Bright Through Window Comes”)
- Excellence in Fight Choreography – “When Bright Through Window Comes”
- Excellence in Scenic Design and Publicity – Sophie Feher (“Sociability”)
- Outstanding Achievement in Ensemble Acting (cast of “Sociability”)
- Outstanding Achievement in Design and Production and a scholarship for $85,200 to Greensboro College – Helen Ciavolella
