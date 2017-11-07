Ardrey Kell wins regional theater awards

BOONE – Ardrey Kell High School’s theatre department won top awards in the regional North Carolina Theatre Conference High School Play Festival on Nov. 2 and 3 at Watauga High School in Boone.

Both “Sociability” by Charles Dizenzo and “When Bright Through Window Comes” by Ardrey Kell’s Terry Gabbard won the Distinguished Play Award and will advance to state competition.

This is the first time Ardrey Kell has secured both top spots at regional competition.

Also, each One Act was also recognized and awarded honors in several other categories:

Excellence in Directing – Brian Seagroves (“Sociability” and “When Bright Through Window Comes”)

Excellence in Design and Production—Sound and Stage Management – Helen Ciavolella (“Socibiality”)

Excellence in Design and Production—Scenic Art and Publicity – Sophie Feher (“Sociability”)

Outstanding Achievement in Design and Production – Stage Management – Emilie Osborne (“When Bright Through Window Comes”)

Excellence in Acting – John Lee Rudolph (“When Bright Through Window Comes)

Outstanding Achievement in Acting – Sidney Hipp (“When Bright Through Window Comes”)

Outstanding Achievement in Ensemble Acting – (cast of “Sociability”)

Both One Acts will be competing at the NCTC State High School Play Festival November 16-17 at Greensboro College.