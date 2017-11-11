Ardrey Kell cadets provide 300+ hours of service

CHARLOTTE – Cadets in the Ardrey Kell High School Marine Corps JROTC have volunteered more than 1,250 hours during the 2017-18 school year.

On Oct. 29, 19 cadets volunteered for four hours at the Loaves & Fishes food warehouse in making, preparing, packaging, separating and discarding outdated food. Cadets also cleaned the warehouse.

On Nov. 3, cadets went to the Marine Corps Reserve warehouse to support its Toys for Tots program. For five hours, 29 cadets sorted and packaged toys for financially disadvantaged children.

On Nov. 5, 24 cadets spent four hours at Beds for Kids building a fence in the back of the warehouse, as well organizing and stocking furniture. Beds for Kids provides beds and furniture to families in need.

