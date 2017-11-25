ACC, United Way continue partnership to support reading

CHARLOTTE ­– The Atlantic Coast Conference and United Way of Central Carolinas are continuing a partnership that began in 2015 to support student literacy.

Students in the five schools recorded their reading minutes Oct. 23 to Nov. 17. The school with the most cumulative minutes will win tickets to the Dr Pepper ACC Football Championship Game on Dec. 2.

“The stature of the ACC will bring greater awareness to United Way’s work, and more importantly, increased engagement by students, their families and their schools in making student literacy a priority to enjoy together,” said Sean Garrett, United Way’s executive director.

Fans can support the initiative by participating in the ACC Fan 5K and Kids Mascot Run on Dec. 2 in Uptown. Register at www.ACC5K.com.