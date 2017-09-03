Students benefit from David Weekley Homes School Supplies Drive

CHARLOTTE – David Weekley Homes hosted its third companywide CA+RE School Supplies Drive in 18 cities across the country.

In Charlotte, school supplies were collected for HopeMatch, an organization that provides services and assistance to those who are underserved in the Greater Charlotte area by personalizing assistance to the needs of families.

“The HopeMatch Back to School Bash was a tremendous success,” said Erin Blackmore, director at HopeMatch. “We appreciate, and were overwhelmed, with the donations that David Weekley Homes provided.”

Approximately 2,700 items were collected from homeowners, team members and vendors during the drive. After collecting the donations, 60 team members sorted the supplies and delivered them to the organization to ensure the supplies would be distributed in time for the students to begin school with the tools needed to be successful. In addition, a donation was made to HopeMatch to buy a new laptop.

“I was overwhelmed by the support our team members and vendors gave to our drive this year,” said Kaily Ransom, purchasing analyst with David Weekley Homes. “It’s astonishing to think that every single pencil could be held by our next governor, senator or president.”