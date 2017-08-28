Simon Youth Foundation accepting scholarship applications

CHARLOTTE – The Simon Youth Foundation will again help a graduating senior living near Carolina Premium Outlets, Charlotte Premium Outlets, Concord Mills or SouthPark take the next step on their educational journey.

Simon Youth Community Scholarships are awarded in every community across the country that is home to a Simon Mall. Applicants can check their eligibility by entering their ZIP code at www.syf.org/scholarships.

Recipients will receive up to $1,500 toward tuition and other educational expenses at an accredited college, university, vocational or technical school.

Students can apply online by Feb. 15, 2018.