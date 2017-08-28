Providence Day appoints director of nutrition and performance

CHARLOTTE – After years of working in sports medicine and exercise, Jessen Houston realized a key element was missing from the services he was offering. This inspired him to become a registered dietitian nutritionist.

Providence Day recently appointed him as director of nutrition and performance, a newly created role

emphasizing the importance of a student-athlete’s diet and nutrition, as well as its relationship to health and performance.

The Charlotte native has been with Providence Day since 2006. He began his career in sports medicine and exercise science and taught in the physical education department at Providence Day School.

“I’m an avid ‘foodie’ and have been dedicated to the constant improvement of the health, performance, and wellness paradigm,” Houston said. “I’m confident we can find a program that can benefit any athletic or personal goal. The goal is to immerse and support our students with nothing but the best food and nutrition service options to improve lifetime wellness and enhance performance academically and athletically.”