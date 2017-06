CORVALLIS, Ore. – Four Charlotte students are graduating from Oregon State University on Saturday, June 17, at Reser Stadium.

They include Christopher Brin (bachelor’s degree in exercise and sport science), Jared Hughes (bachelor’s degree in computer science), Lisa Scheibner (bachelor’s degree in computer science) and Farrah Whitmire (bachelor’s degree in public health).

Details about OSU’s graduation is available online at: http://commencement.oregonstate.edu/.