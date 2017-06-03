Student earns spot in N.C. Farm to School calendar

RALEIGH – Kya Gross is among 13 elementary students to have artwork chosen for the North Carolina Farm to School 2017-18 calendar.

Kya is a fifth-grader at Barringer Academic. Her work will be featured in the calendar’s November 2017 entry.

“The judges had an outstanding selection of artwork to choose from with more than 2,000 entries,” Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said. “It is interesting to see agriculture from their perspective. I am proud they are learning more about where their food comes from, and that agriculture and agribusiness is North Carolina’s leading industry.”

The contest was open to all public elementary students across the state.

The artwork will be displayed throughout the year in the Agriculture Building and N.C. State Fair in October. Winners received $50 gift cards.

Visit www.ncfarmtoschool.com for details.