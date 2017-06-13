South Meck High School graduates celebrate at Bojangles Coliseum

South Meck High School seniors and their loved ones proudly attended graduation ceremonies today at Bojangles Coliseum. The traditional ceremony proceedings crescendoed with students throwing their caps into the air after their graduation was pronounced official. Afterwards, the graduates gathered in front of Bojangles Coliseum as they reunited with family and friends where they hugged, hi-fived, and took photos with each other to memorialize the day.

