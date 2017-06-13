Providence Day student wins Duke Scholarship

DURHAM – Ten incoming students from the Carolinas were awarded the Benjamin N. Duke Memorial Scholarship at Duke University, which covers full tuition, room, board and fees for eight semesters.

Recipients include David Conlin, a graduate of Providence Day School. He is the son of Eileen Conlin and Thomas Beggs.

The scholarship includes service and leadership-development activities and two summer programs, one in the Carolinas and one abroad. The scholarship is valued at more than $260,000 over four years.

Visit www.bnduke.duke.edu for details.