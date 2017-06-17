Leon Levine Foundation helps Communities In Schools

CHARLOTTE – The Leon Levine Foundation will support Communities In Schools of Charlotte-Mecklenburg by offering a $350,000 matching gift challenge grant over a two-year period.

Donations made to CIS-Charlotte by new donors – or donations that represent a leadership level increased gift by a current donor – will be matched dollar for dollar up to $350,000 if made through June 1, 2019.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for us,” said Molly Shaw, CIS-Charlotte Executive Director. “This grant will have a significant impact on our efforts to support students and strengthen our community.”

CIS of Charlotte-Mecklenburg provides case management services to 6,000-plus students annually in 43 Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools with students who have some of the greatest needs but the fewest resources. Another 30,000 students in Charlotte-Mecklenburg are supported by CIS annually through programming and resource coordination at those same schools.

“Over the years, we have seen CIS serve as a leader in supporting students and removing barriers that otherwise keep students out of the classroom or not performing up to their potential,” said Tom Lawrence, executive director of The Leon Levine Foundation. “We are excited that CIS has undertaken a forward thinking vision to address each student’s individual needs and look forward to seeing CIS continue to grow to meet the needs of Charlotte students most impacted by poverty. We’re optimistic that the Charlotte community will rise to the challenge and match this grant by The Leon Levine Foundation.”