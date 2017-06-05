English wins UNCC’s Distinguished Service Award

CHARLOTTE – Dianne English, executive director of the Community Building Initiative, earned the 2017 UNC Charlotte Distinguished Service Award.

“Starting in 1997, the Community Building Initiative, thanks mainly to the energy and commitment of executive director Dianne English, has focused on increasing Charlotte’s efforts to address a most difficult challenge – racial and ethnic inclusion and equity,” Chancellor Philip Dubois said.

The nonprofit works to achieve racial and ethnic inclusion and equity in the community. Its goal is to encourage residents and influential organizations to make proactive decisions to remove barriers of mistrust and shape a positive future for tomorrow.

Mac Everett, former trustee, said English is a deserving honoree.

“Since 1997 CBI has engaged thousands of citizens in effective dialogue around issues of racial and ethnic inclusion and opportunity,” Everett said. “And Dianne English has been the one consistent ingredient in that dialogue.”