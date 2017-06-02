Education Briefs for 6/2

School board approves student-assignment plan

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools approved Wednesday, May 24, the second phase of a student-assignment plan for 2018-19.

The plan changes magnet programs at 10 schools, changes assignment boundaries at 58 schools, pairs two sets of elementary schools to improve socioeconomic diversity and building utilization, and creates home- boundaries at five schools that are magnets.

“As our community changes and grows, our public schools need to change and grow, too,” Superintendent Ann Clark said.

Highlights include adding new partial-magnet programs across the district at all educational levels. Among them: Greenway Park Elementary, Crestdale Middle, Northeast Middle and Quail Hollow Middle.

The plan combines attendance areas at Billingsville and Cotswold, and Sedgefield and Dilworth elementary schools.

Charlotte Prep alumna to give 2017 graduation speech

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Latin graduate Michelle Charles will give the commencement address at Charlotte Preparatory School’s graduation Wednesday, June 7.

Charlotte Preparatory School serves about 350 students in pre-kindergarten through eighth-grade. Charles attended through 2013. She’ll attend Villanova University on a four-year scholarship.

“Charlotte Prep gave me the chance to grow and succeed not only in academics but also sports, fine arts and as a person,” Charles said. “I left Charlotte Prep a confident young woman well prepared for high school.”

Skin cancer project nets $5,000

CHARLOTTE – Three Charlotte Prep seventh-graders spent five months educating peers on the dangers of skin cancer and advanced to the national competition for eCYBERMISSION.

Sophia Vona, Sylvia Vitner and Tanvi Prakash each won a $5,000 savings bond in addition to earning their spot in the national finals, to be held June 25-30 in Leesburg, Va.

The U.S. Army’s eCYBERMISSION is a science, technology, engineering and mathematics initiative that challenges students to develop solutions to challenges.

“For months, these girls met in my room during breaks, recess and after-school hours,” science teacher Kathy Zuck said, noting their efforts prompted peers to start wearing more sunscreen.

Charlotte Latin staffer earns community leadership award

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Latin School Director of Diversity and Inclusion Sonja Taylor received the 2016 Director’s Community Leadership Award.

Taylor was among 58 individuals and organizations honored at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C., for building stronger, safer and more cohesive communities. She was recognized for promoting social justice and advancing STEM access and learning in communities across South Carolina.

“Sonja joined Charlotte Latin’s faculty and staff in April, and already her impact is felt by our school community and in our great city,” Headmaster Arch McIntosh Jr. said.

Charlotte Catholic honors retiring choral teacher

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Catholic High School’s Fine Arts Festival combined choral performances and a visual art showcase with a touching tribute to retiring teacher Dottie Tippett.

Tippett, who announced her retirement after 37 years of teaching at Charlotte Catholic, was surprised at the end of the May 15 show by colleagues and alumni in the audience.

Marcus Riter, the theater teacher at Charlotte Catholic, compiled a video presentation that included memorabilia and photos from the many musicals that Tippett directed, messages of appreciation from former students, and interviews with her colleagues.

“She has brought out talents and strengths in all of us, and has done it with patience, humor, and love,” Principal Kurt Telford said. “She is, and always will be, a much-loved member of our CCHS family.”

Country Day students Skype with Ligia Fonseca

CHARLOTTE – The Middle School Model United Nations Club at Charlotte Country Day School had the opportunity to Skype with the First Lady of Cape Verde Ligia Fonseca on May 10.

Students learned about her favorite experiences as First Lady and priorities for social change. They discussed her experiences with diplomacy and public speaking.

ACE awards scholarships

CHARLOTTE – ACE Mentor Program of Greater Charlotte presented scholarships to seniors at Myers Park and Ardrey Kell high schools at its annual spring banquet.

Madison Horgan, of Myers Park, and Brian Bishop and Andrew Sarber, of Ardrey Kell, received a combined $6,000 in scholarships.

The after-school program allows high school students to explore careers in architecture, construction and engineering.

ACE Mentor serves more than 175 students from eight high schools, including East Mecklenburg, Independence, Myers Park and Ardrey Kell.