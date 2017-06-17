Education Briefs for 6/16

Providence Day students visit Thailand, Cambodia

CHARLOTTE – Providence Day School students are on a 21-day trip to Southeast Asia, visiting Thailand, Cambodia and Myanmar.

The four Upper School students and three chaperons are taking part in the June 3 to 24 “Journey Through Southeast Asia” trip, sponsored by the PDS Global Education office.

It is one of five PDS summer trips to overseas countries underway.

Some highlights of the trip include visits to Bagan, Shwedagon Pagoa, Inle Lake, Cambodian Killing Fields, Erawan National Park and the Hellfire Pass.

Charlotte Latin students study Spanish at its origin

CHARLOTTE – A group of students from Charlotte Latin School are participating in a Spanish immersion program in Seville, Spain that involves trips and cultural excursions.

Ben, Will and Riley are experiencing the Spanish language and culture at a whole new level.

“All is close together – very different from Charlotte. You can see the cathedral from everywhere in the city,” Will said.

They are taking classes at the language school Centro MundoLengua in the mornings and having diverse cultural program in the afternoon.

The group will leave Seville on Saturday, June 15, for the U.S.

Goodwill’s College Signing Day showcases student growth

CHARLOTTE – Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont celebrated graduating seniors in its Career Leadership Academy for Youth on May 24 at the Goodwill Opportunity Campus.

Sixteen high school seniors unveiled their college selections, including UNC-Chapel Hill, UNC Greensboro and N.C. Central University, as part of College Signing Day.

CLAY works with high school and college students facing life challenges.

Graduating seniors are enrolled in nine high schools, including Myers Park.

Visit www.goodwillsp.org for details.

Charlotte Catholic grad receive Naval Academy appointment

WASHINGTON – Nick Derrico, a recent graduate of Charlotte Catholic, has received an appointment to the United States Naval Academy, according to Congressman Robert Pittenger.

Derrico played varsity football and lacrosse, served as president of his freshman class and played the Beast in the school production of “Beauty and the Beast.”

Derrico is the son of Paul Derrico and Julie Derrico. He lives in Charlotte.

Derrico is one of 17 local students to receive U.S. Service Academy appointments for the 2016-17 school year. Students interested in applying for next year should call Pittenger’s office at 704-362-1060.

Providence Day grad selected for Duke Scholarship

DURHAM – Ten incoming students from the Carolinas were awarded the Benjamin N. Duke Memorial Scholarship at Duke University, which covers full tuition, room, board and fees for eight semesters.

Recipients include David Conlin, a graduate of Providence Day School. He is the son of Eileen Conlin and Thomas Beggs.

The scholarship includes service and leadership-development activities and two summer programs, one in the Carolinas and one abroad. The scholarship is valued at more than $260,000 over four years.

Visit www.bnduke.duke.edu for details.