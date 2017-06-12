Colleges finance National Merit Scholarships

EVANSTON, Ill. – More than 3,200 students, including eight from the south Charlotte area, won National Merit Scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities.
Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the finalists in the 2017 National Merit Scholarship Program who plan to attend their institution.
The awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years.
Winners include:
- Matthew Bowling, of Providence Day School, received an award from the University of Oklahoma. He’s interested in broadcast journalism.
- Katrina Chandra, of Charlotte Latin School, received an award from the University of Southern California. She’s interested in computer science.
- Bryson Getz, of Providence High School, received an award from the University of South Carolina. Bryson is interested in business.
- Alyssa Gutierrez, of Providence High School, received an award from University of Alabama. She’s interested in microbiology/immunology.
- Alexandra Ifkovits, of Ardrey Kell High School, received an award from Michigan State University. Alexandra is interested in aerospace engineering.
- Caroline Kurani, of Providence Day School, received an award from Vanderbilt University. She’s interested in psychology.
- Daniel Petronis, of Ardrey Kell High School, received an award for Ardrey Kell High School. He’s interested in economics.
- Alexander Warmath, of Charlotte Latin School, received an award from University of Chicago. Alexander is interested in economics.
