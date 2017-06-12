Colleges finance National Merit Scholarships

EVANSTON, Ill. – More than 3,200 students, including eight from the south Charlotte area, won National Merit Scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities.

Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the finalists in the 2017 National Merit Scholarship Program who plan to attend their institution.

The awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years.

Winners include: