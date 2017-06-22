Chesterbrook Academy gets hands on at Ballantyne’s Toppers Pizza

This morning Toppers Pizza in Ballantyne opened it’s doors early to welcome 17 students from Chesterbrook Academy, and their chaperones, for some lessons in how pizza is made. The students donned aprons and learned about food safety and hand washing before lining up at the assembly counter to create their own pies. Toppers representatives walked them through the process with excitement for their craft. After the pizzas spent a few minutes in the oven they were boxed and given to their respective aspiring pizza chefs. Students returned to Chesterbrook Academy to enjoy what they had made.

