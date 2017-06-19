You are here: Home / CoverFeature / Camp Soar honors volunteer and wraps up with dance

Camp Soar honors volunteer and wraps up with dance

June 16 – Camp Soar 2017 Volunteer of the Year Award winner Nicole Fiato (right) receives a surprise bear hug from camper Allen Greene during the award ceremony.

 

Camp Soar wrapped up its week of activities at Levine Jewish Community Center this past Friday with 400 campers and their volunteers gathering for a ceremony to honor the volunteer of the year, given in memory of Vickie Bowler, daughter of camp founder Bob Bowler and his wife Marilynn. The honor was given to Nicole Fiato, a 13-year volunteering veteran of the camp. The ceremony was a joyous occasion, notably for camper Allen Greene who did not wait for the end of the ceremony to rush forward to hug his friend Fiato. Following the award ceremony campers and volunteers gathered for a dance as staff coordinators stood by, tearful in their shared happiness with the campers.

