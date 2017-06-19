Camp Soar honors volunteer and wraps up with dance

Camp Soar wrapped up its week of activities at Levine Jewish Community Center this past Friday with 400 campers and their volunteers gathering for a ceremony to honor the volunteer of the year, given in memory of Vickie Bowler, daughter of camp founder Bob Bowler and his wife Marilynn. The honor was given to Nicole Fiato, a 13-year volunteering veteran of the camp. The ceremony was a joyous occasion, notably for camper Allen Greene who did not wait for the end of the ceremony to rush forward to hug his friend Fiato. Following the award ceremony campers and volunteers gathered for a dance as staff coordinators stood by, tearful in their shared happiness with the campers.

