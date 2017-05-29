Skin cancer project nets $5,000 savings bonds

CHARLOTTE – Three Charlotte Prep seventh-graders spent five months educating peers on the dangers of skin cancer and advanced to the national competition for eCYBERMISSION.

Sophia Vona, Sylvia Vitner and Tanvi Prakash each won a $5,000 savings bond in addition to earning their spot in the national finals, to be held June 25-30 in Leesburg, Va.

The U.S. Army’s eCYBERMISSION is a science, technology, engineering and mathematics initiative that challenges students to develop solutions to real-world challenges in their communities.

The three Charlotte Prep students earned top honors in state and regional competitions for their work gathering, analyzing and submitting data on damage to the skin caused by the sun’s ultraviolet rays.

“For months, these girls met in my room during breaks, recess and after-school hours,” middle school science teacher Kathy Zuck said. “They created a black-light box that allowed participants to see the skin damage that has already occurred, which prompted other Charlotte Prep students to start wearing more sunscreen.”

While at the national finals, Sophia, Sylvia and Tanvi will participate in STEM challenge workshops led by scientists and engineers, attend a National Inventors Hall of Fame workshop, tour the U.S. Capitol and meet with congressional representatives.

Their weeklong visit will culminate at the eCYBERMISSION National Judging Day Awards Luncheon, where they will learn if they are the national winners.