Mobley to lead more than 200 cadets at Georgia Military College

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. – Jaylan Mobley, 20, of Charlotte, has a new title as Georgia Military College’s top commander for the 139th Corps of Cadets.

He will be the regimental commander for the 2017-18 academic year.

“This is an honor truly to be in such an honorable position,” Mobley said. “This school is built on legacy. With me being in charge over 200-plus cadets is going to require a lot of hard work and teamwork between me and my staff. This is a time for me to be a part of something bigger than myself. My intent for next year as the regimental commander is to motivate, train, lead, and inspire the 139th Corps of Cadets.”

Mobley enrolled at GMC through the Early Commissioning Program. Upon completion of the program, Mobley will commission as a second lieutenant in the Army. As the regimental commander, Mobley will oversee all regiment operations for more than 200 cadets.

Mobley says his biggest inspiration to be successful is from his father, Edward Perry.

“I went to a high school where not many people made it out,” said Mobley. “My dad put me in JROTC in high school and I became the Battalion Commander. I was able to keep myself focused and overcome all of the stuff that was happening at my high school. My dad has always been there for me. He’s my main motivation. Every day that I go home I’m always thinking about making him and my family happy.”

Mobley is double majoring in computer science and homeland security. After graduating from GMC, Mobley plans to either attend Texas A&M University or the United States Military Academy.